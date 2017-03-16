(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines take combat care to a new level of readiness [Image 3 of 5]

    Marines take combat care to a new level of readiness

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marine Cpl. Matthew Kidd provides a nine-line evacuation plan during the Tactical Combat Casualty Care course at Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 16, 2017. The Marines completed a practical application portion of the course, which consisted of learning about medical care in a combat environment. Kidd is a machine gunner with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 08:09
    Photo ID: 3237044
    VIRIN: 170316-M-DL117-192
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines take combat care to a new level of readiness [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    II MEF

    • LEAVE A COMMENT