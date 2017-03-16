Marines enter a room during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course at Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 16, 2017. The Marines completed a practical application portion of the course, which consisted of learning about medical care in a combat environment. The Marines are with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)
This work, Marines take combat care to a new level of readiness [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
