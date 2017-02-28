(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1-2CR MEDEVAC Training [Image 1 of 11]

    1-2CR MEDEVAC Training

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Spc. Sara Stalvey 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, carries a simulated casualty as they conduct different types of Medical Evacuations, at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 28, 2017. The Soldiers conducted MEDEVAC training with U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, to develop the ability to team up with flight medics to safely transport patients by a helicopter. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sara Stalvey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 06:00
    Photo ID: 3236929
    VIRIN: 170228-A-VL727-089
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 21.94 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-2CR MEDEVAC Training [Image 1 of 11], by SGT Sara Stalvey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    1-2CR MEDEVAC Training
    1-2CR MEDEVAC Training
    1-2CR MEDEVAC Training
    1-2CR MEDEVAC Training
    1-2CR MEDEVAC Training
    1-2CR MEDEVAC Training
    1-2CR MEDEVAC Training
    1-2CR MEDEVAC Training
    1-2CR MEDEVAC Training
    1-2CR MEDEVAC Training
    1-2CR MEDEVAC Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MEDEVAC
    UH-60 Blackhawk
    Flight Medic
    Soldiers
    Combat Camera
    Medics
    U.S. Army
    United States Army
    Training
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    2nd Cavalry Regiment
    Medical Evacuation Training
    TSAE
    7th Army Training Command
    SGT Sara Stalvey
    1-2CR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT