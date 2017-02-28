U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, carries a simulated casualty as they conduct different types of Medical Evacuations, at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 28, 2017. The Soldiers conducted MEDEVAC training with U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, to develop the ability to team up with flight medics to safely transport patients by a helicopter. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sara Stalvey)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 06:00
|Photo ID:
|3236929
|VIRIN:
|170228-A-VL727-089
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|21.94 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1-2CR MEDEVAC Training [Image 1 of 11], by SGT Sara Stalvey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
