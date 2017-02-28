U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, carries a simulated casualty as they conduct different types of Medical Evacuations, at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 28, 2017. The Soldiers conducted MEDEVAC training with U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, to develop the ability to team up with flight medics to safely transport patients by a helicopter. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sara Stalvey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 06:00 Photo ID: 3236929 VIRIN: 170228-A-VL727-089 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 21.94 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-2CR MEDEVAC Training [Image 1 of 11], by SGT Sara Stalvey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.