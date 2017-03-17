AM3 Conducts Inspection on MH-60S Sea Hawk

170317-N-NB544-023 EAST CHINA SEA (March 17, 2017) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Trey Mallet, from Erath, La., assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, enters data into a computer as part of a routine inspection on an MH-60S Sea Hawk aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). The inspection includes checking for proper seals, wire connections and signs of corrosion. Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom/Released)

