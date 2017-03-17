(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AM3 Conducts Inspection on MH-60S Sea Hawk [Image 4 of 4]

    AM3 Conducts Inspection on MH-60S Sea Hawk

    EAST CHINA SEA, EAST CHINA SEA

    03.17.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170317-N-NB544-005 EAST CHINA SEA (March 17, 2017) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Trey Mallet, from Erath, La., assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, performs a routine inspection on an MH-60S Sea Hawk aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). The inspection includes checking for proper seals, wire connections and signs of corrosion. Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 02:55
    Photo ID: 3236772
    VIRIN: 170317-N-NB544-005
    Resolution: 3251x4871
    Size: 921.22 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA, EAST CHINA SEA
