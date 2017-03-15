U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Phil Purcell, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa deputy commander, meets with British Air Commodore William “Jamie” Kendall, United Nations Somalia senior military advisor, in Mogadishu, Somalia Mar. 15, 2017. The meeting helped relay important information about the dynamics of the region back to the U.S. government to further stabilize Somalia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Christian M. Jadot)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 02:37 Photo ID: 3236760 VIRIN: 170315-Z-BT533-0103 Resolution: 3126x2248 Size: 1.47 MB Location: MOGADISHU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, MOGADISHU, SO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJTF-HOA [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Christian Jadot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.