U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Phil Purcell, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa deputy commander, meets with British Air Commodore William “Jamie” Kendall, United Nations Somalia senior military advisor, in Mogadishu, Somalia Mar. 15, 2017. The meeting helped relay important information about the dynamics of the region back to the U.S. government to further stabilize Somalia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Christian M. Jadot)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 02:37
|Photo ID:
|3236760
|VIRIN:
|170315-Z-BT533-0103
|Resolution:
|3126x2248
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|MOGADISHU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, MOGADISHU, SO
This work, CJTF-HOA [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Christian Jadot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
