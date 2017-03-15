U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Phil Purcell, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa deputy commander, talks with U.S. Army Col. Kyle Reed, Military Coordination Cell Mogadishu director, in Mogadishu, Somalia, Mar. 15, 2017. Purcell travelled to Mogadishu to engage with various military leaders and foster relationships with key stakeholders in the region.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Christian M. Jadot)

