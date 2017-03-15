U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Phil Purcell, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) deputy commander, discusses the current status of Somalia with Djibouti Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Osman Noor Soubagleh, force commander of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), and other key members of AMISOM, in Mogadishu, Somalia Mar. 15, 2017. The meeting helped to coordinate CJTF-HOA, the United Nations, European Union, the AMISOM and other international partner’s efforts to stabilize Somalia and the surrounding regions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Christian M. Jadot)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 02:37
|Photo ID:
|3236756
|VIRIN:
|170315-Z-BT533-0121
|Resolution:
|4707x2316
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|MOGADISHU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, MOGADISHU, SO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CJTF-HOA [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Christian Jadot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
