    CJTF-HOA [Image 3 of 4]

    CJTF-HOA

    MOGADISHU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, MOGADISHU, SOMALIA

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Jadot 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Phil Purcell, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) deputy commander, discusses the current status of Somalia with Djibouti Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Osman Noor Soubagleh, force commander of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), and other key members of AMISOM, in Mogadishu, Somalia Mar. 15, 2017. The meeting helped to coordinate CJTF-HOA, the United Nations, European Union, the AMISOM and other international partner’s efforts to stabilize Somalia and the surrounding regions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Christian M. Jadot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 02:37
    Photo ID: 3236756
    VIRIN: 170315-Z-BT533-0121
    Resolution: 4707x2316
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: MOGADISHU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, MOGADISHU, SO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Christian Jadot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Africa
    United Nations
    AFRICOM
    MIA
    Horn of Africa
    HOA
    Somalia
    Stabilization
    U.N.
    CJTF-HOA
    CJTF
    African Union
    AMISOM
    Mogadishu
    Combine Joint Task Force

