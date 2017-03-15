Italian army Brig. Gen. Maurizio Morena, European Union Training Mission in Somalia commander, discusses the current status of Mogadishu with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Phil Purcell, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa deputy commander, in Mogadishu, Somalia Mar. 15, 2017. Purcell travelled to Mogadishu to engage with various military leaders and foster relationships with key stakeholders in the region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Christian M. Jadot)
