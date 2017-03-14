Shirts 101: first sergeants share knowledge through symposium

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Cynthia Schmitz, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron first sergeant, explains the importance of family care programs during a first sergeant symposium at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 14, 2017. Schmitz, who has been a first sergeant for more than seven years, was one of many experienced first sergeants and commanders who spoke with the NCOs, senior NCOs and company grade officers attending the symposium. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

