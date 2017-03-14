(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Shirts 101: first sergeants share knowledge through symposium

    PYEONGTAEK, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Cynthia Schmitz, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron first sergeant, explains the importance of family care programs during a first sergeant symposium at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 14, 2017. Schmitz, who has been a first sergeant for more than seven years, was one of many experienced first sergeants and commanders who spoke with the NCOs, senior NCOs and company grade officers attending the symposium. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

    This work, Shirts 101: first sergeants share knowledge through symposium, by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Korea
    first sergeant
    civil engineer
    symposium
    Osan
    Air Force
    shirt

