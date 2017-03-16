(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Secretary of State lands at Osan [Image 2 of 5]

    Secretary of State lands at Osan

    PYEONGTAEK, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    03.16.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks with Marc Knapper, the Charge d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 17, 2017. Korea is one of three countries Tillerson is visiting during his first trip to the Pacific region as secretary of state, reiterating the United States' continued commitment to the U.S. - Korean alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 23:47
    Photo ID: 3235802
    VIRIN: 170317-F-AM292-151
    Resolution: 5081x3388
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of State lands at Osan [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

