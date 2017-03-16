U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson greets Lee, Choong Myon, Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy director general, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 17, 2017. Korea is one of three countries Tillerson is visiting during his first trip to the Pacific region as secretary of state, reiterating the United States' continued strong support of the U.S. - Korean alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 23:47 Photo ID: 3235800 VIRIN: 170317-F-AM292-115 Resolution: 4702x3135 Size: 3.15 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary of State lands at Osan [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.