Secretary of State lands at Osan

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson greets Lee, Choong Myon, Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy director general, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 17, 2017. Korea is one of three countries Tillerson is visiting during his first trip to the Pacific region as secretary of state, reiterating the United States' continued strong support of the U.S. - Korean alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)
|03.16.2017
|03.16.2017 23:47
|3235800
|170317-F-AM292-115
|4702x3135
|3.15 MB
|PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
|1
|0
|0
