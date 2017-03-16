U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives for an official visit to Korea at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 17, 2017. Korea is one of three countries Tillerson is visiting during his first trip to the Pacific region as secretary of state, reiterating the United States' continued commitment to the U.S. - Korean alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 23:47 Photo ID: 3235796 VIRIN: 170317-F-AM292-077 Resolution: 4653x3102 Size: 2.56 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary of State lands at Osan [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.