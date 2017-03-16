Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Rear Adm. Kim Yonggwan and Commodore, Twenty-Second Naval Construction Regiment Capt. Maria L. Aguayo speak to each other after their nations’ battalions completed an airfield damage repair exercise at the ROK Naval Education and Training Command in Jinhae, ROK, March 16, 2017, as part of exercise Foal Eagle 2017. Foal Eagle is an annual, bilateral training exercise designed to enhance the readiness of U.S. and ROK forces and their ability to work together during a crisis. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Torrey W. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 23:45 Photo ID: 3235792 VIRIN: 170316-N-CJ186-0003 Resolution: 3000x2185 Size: 817.42 KB Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Foal Eagle 2017 [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Torrey Lee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.