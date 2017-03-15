Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Ozzy Anderson and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Anthony Chaplin, both assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1, move an inert MK 48 torpedo to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, March 15, 2017. USS Frank Cable is in the Marshall Islands conducting training to develop and refine required tactics, techniques and procedures to support submarine expeditionary logistics in the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eva-Marie Ramsaran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 23:31 Photo ID: 3235784 VIRIN: 170315-N-WA347-090 Resolution: 3163x4753 Size: 1.08 MB Location: MH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Frank Cable (AS 40) Cargo Handling [Image 1 of 4], by SCPO Paul Cage, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.