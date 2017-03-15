(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) Cargo Handling [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) Cargo Handling

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Paul Cage 

    Commander, Task Force 75

    Sailors assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1 transfer an inert MK 48 torpedo to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, March 15, 2017. USS Frank Cable is in the Marshall Islands conducting training to develop and refine required tactics, techniques and procedures to support submarine expeditionary logistics in the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eva-Marie Ramsaran)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Frank Cable (AS 40) Cargo Handling [Image 1 of 4], by SCPO Paul Cage, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

