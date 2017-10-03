Maj. Gen. James Slife, Deputy Chief of Staff for the UN Command and U.S. Forces Korea, holds up a glass of water for a toast during the Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet March 10, 2017 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Slife, who presided over the event, and members from the 8th Fighter Wing gathered in Hangar 3 here to recognize airmen from multiple maintenance career fields for their outstanding achievements in 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 21:30
|Photo ID:
|3235523
|VIRIN:
|170310-F-NV711-136
|Resolution:
|5008x3336
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack holds Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Michael Hunsaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Wolf Pack holds Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet
LEAVE A COMMENT