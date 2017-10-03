(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wolf Pack holds Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet [Image 1 of 3]

    Wolf Pack holds Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. James Slife, Deputy Chief of Staff for the UN Command and U.S. Forces Korea, holds up a glass of water for a toast during the Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet March 10, 2017 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Slife, who presided over the event, and members from the 8th Fighter Wing gathered in Hangar 3 here to recognize airmen from multiple maintenance career fields for their outstanding achievements in 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack holds Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Michael Hunsaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Kunsan Air Base
    Maintenance
    Republic of Korea
    MPOY
    Professional of the Year

