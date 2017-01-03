(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.01.2017

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)

    Members of the group "Women at Sea" pose for a photo in front of the mural in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently conducting aircraft carrier qualifications during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP).

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    CVN69
    Navy
    Ike
    Sailor
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

