Members of the group "Women at Sea" pose for a photo in front of the mural in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently conducting aircraft carrier qualifications during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 21:12 Photo ID: 3235504 VIRIN: 170316-N-LA456-155 Resolution: 5421x3614 Size: 938.6 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.