Members of the group "Women at Sea" pose for a photo in front of the mural in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently conducting aircraft carrier qualifications during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP).
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 21:12
|Photo ID:
|3235504
|VIRIN:
|170316-N-LA456-155
|Resolution:
|5421x3614
|Size:
|938.6 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
