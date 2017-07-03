(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vehicle maintenance keeps the Pack moving [Image 1 of 5]

    Vehicle maintenance keeps the Pack moving

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Seth Rojas and Airman 1st Class Michael Lubick, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron fire truck and refueller mechanics, inspect a taillight during exercise Beverly Pack 17-2, a no-notice exercise at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 7, 2017. Rojas and Lubick ensure parts are installed properly to keep the Pack moving in support of the 8th Fighter Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Vehicle
    Vehicle Maintenance
    Republic of Korea
    Beverly Pack 17-2
    Kunsan Air Bae

