    Vehicle maintenance keeps the Pack moving [Image 2 of 5]

    Vehicle maintenance keeps the Pack moving

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An assortment of bulbs sit in a bin at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 7, 2017. Vehicles of different sizes and functions drive the demand to have a variety of parts available so that the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron can keep the Pack moving in support of the 8th Fighter Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker/Released)

    This work, Vehicle maintenance keeps the Pack moving [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Michael Hunsaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

