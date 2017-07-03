An assortment of bulbs sit in a bin at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 7, 2017. Vehicles of different sizes and functions drive the demand to have a variety of parts available so that the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron can keep the Pack moving in support of the 8th Fighter Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 21:12
|Photo ID:
|3235478
|VIRIN:
|170307-F-NV711-097
|Resolution:
|5008x3336
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vehicle maintenance keeps the Pack moving [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Michael Hunsaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Vehicle maintenance keeps the Pack moving
