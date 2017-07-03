U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael Lubick, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron fire truck and refueller mechanic, removes a bulb from a taillight during exercise Beverly Pack 17-2, a no-notice training exercise at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 7, 2017. Lubick is responsible for maintaining vehicles to ensure airmen can perform their daily tasks in support of the 8th Fighter Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 21:12 Photo ID: 3235466 VIRIN: 170307-F-NV711-079 Resolution: 5008x3336 Size: 3.13 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vehicle maintenance keeps the Pack moving [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Michael Hunsaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.