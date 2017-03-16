170316-N-EV910-019 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Mar. 16, 2017) NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor's environmental team is recognized by Capt. Ken Epps, Commanding Officer of NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor, as a winner of the prestigious Chief of Naval Operations CNO) Environmental Award. From left to right, Capt. Ken Epps, Doug Bugado, Sonya Steinhoff-Aspili, Derek Wong, John Floyd, Lt. Cmdr. Drew Lovgren, and Lt. jg. Frances Hunter.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 20:37
|Photo ID:
|3235435
|VIRIN:
|170316-N-EV910-019
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
This work, NAVSUP FLC Earns Top CNO Environmental Award, by Shannon Haney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
