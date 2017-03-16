(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAVSUP FLC Earns Top CNO Environmental Award

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2017

    Photo by Shannon Haney 

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor

    170316-N-EV910-019 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Mar. 16, 2017) NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor's environmental team is recognized by Capt. Ken Epps, Commanding Officer of NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor, as a winner of the prestigious Chief of Naval Operations CNO) Environmental Award. From left to right, Capt. Ken Epps, Doug Bugado, Sonya Steinhoff-Aspili, Derek Wong, John Floyd, Lt. Cmdr. Drew Lovgren, and Lt. jg. Frances Hunter.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 20:37
    This work, NAVSUP FLC Earns Top CNO Environmental Award, by Shannon Haney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NAVSUP
    FLC Pearl Harbor

