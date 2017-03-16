170316-N-GR361-034 OKINAWA, Japan (March 16, 2017) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Austin Young, from Detroit, secures a mooring line as the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) moors to the pier at White Beach Naval Facility. Ashland, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

Date Taken: 03.16.2017
Date Posted: 03.16.2017
This work, 170316-N-GR361-034, by PO2 Kaleb Staples, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.