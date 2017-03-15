170315-N-GR361-056 OKINAWA, Japan (March 15, 2017) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Henry Stiles, from Longmont, Colorado, strips non-skid aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 20:18
|Photo ID:
|3235397
|VIRIN:
|170315-N-GR361-056
|Resolution:
|3280x4928
|Size:
|951.33 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
This work, 170315-N-GR361-056 [Image 1 of 8], by PO2 Kaleb Staples, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
