    170315-N-GR361-056

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Staples  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East

    170315-N-GR361-056 OKINAWA, Japan (March 15, 2017) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Henry Stiles, from Longmont, Colorado, strips non-skid aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 20:18
    Photo ID: 3235397
    VIRIN: 170315-N-GR361-056
    Resolution: 3280x4928
    Size: 951.33 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170315-N-GR361-056 [Image 1 of 8], by PO2 Kaleb Staples, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    7th Fleet
    MEU
    Underway
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Ship
    Navy
    Sailors
    Patrol
    Amphibious
    "USS Ashland

