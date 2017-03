170315-N-GR361-039 OKINAWA, Japan (March 15, 2017) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Gerald Vaughn, from Vancouver, Washington, stands watch on the flight deck aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

