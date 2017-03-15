(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170315-N-GR361-039 [Image 7 of 8]

    170315-N-GR361-039

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Staples  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East

    170315-N-GR361-039 OKINAWA, Japan (March 15, 2017) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Gerald Vaughn, from Vancouver, Washington, stands watch on the flight deck aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 20:18
    Photo ID: 3235394
    VIRIN: 170315-N-GR361-039
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1017.62 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170315-N-GR361-039 [Image 1 of 8], by PO2 Kaleb Staples, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    MEU
    Underway
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Ship
    Navy
    Sailors
    Patrol
    Amphibious
    "USS Ashland

