(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army’s heavy lifting helps protect endangered snails [Image 2 of 2]

    Army’s heavy lifting helps protect endangered snails

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Karen Iwamoto 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — A Black Hawk helicopter arrives at the drop zone in the Waianae Mountain Range with a long line sling load of materials to build an enclosure to protect a population of endangered Oahu tree snails. The deliveries to the drop zone took place over the course of three days, from March 8 to 10. (U.S. Army photo by Karen A. Iwamoto, Oahu Publications)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 19:40
    Photo ID: 3235352
    VIRIN: 170308-A-ZZ999-006
    Resolution: 1584x1053
    Size: 580.37 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army’s heavy lifting helps protect endangered snails [Image 1 of 2], by Karen Iwamoto, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Army’s heavy lifting helps protect endangered snails
    Army’s heavy lifting helps protect endangered snails

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army’s heavy lifting helps protect endangered snails

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Hawaii
    endangered
    Oahu Army Natural Resources Program
    snail
    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii
    tree snail
    enclosure

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT