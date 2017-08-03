Army’s heavy lifting helps protect endangered snails

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — A Black Hawk helicopter arrives at the drop zone in the Waianae Mountain Range with a long line sling load of materials to build an enclosure to protect a population of endangered Oahu tree snails. The deliveries to the drop zone took place over the course of three days, from March 8 to 10. (U.S. Army photo by Karen A. Iwamoto, Oahu Publications)
