Date Taken: 03.15.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 19:06 Photo ID: 3235241 VIRIN: 170315-M-FK786-104 Resolution: 4896x3264 Size: 5.34 MB Location: MARINE CORPS MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER BRIDGEPORT, CA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 1st CEB gets elevated [Image 1 of 6], by Cpl Connor Hancock, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.