Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion ski downhill after detonating explosives at Levitt Training Area aboard Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, Calif., March 15, 2017. The engineers climbed a 10,000 ft. peak to detonate an avalanche. (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Connor Hancock)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 19:06
|Photo ID:
|3235241
|VIRIN:
|170315-M-FK786-104
|Resolution:
|4896x3264
|Size:
|5.34 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER BRIDGEPORT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st CEB gets elevated [Image 1 of 6], by Cpl Connor Hancock, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT