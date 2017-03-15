(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st CEB gets elevated

    1st CEB gets elevated

    MARINE CORPS MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER BRIDGEPORT, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Connor Hancock 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion ski downhill after detonating explosives at Levitt Training Area aboard Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, Calif., March 15, 2017. The engineers climbed a 10,000 ft. peak to detonate an avalanche. (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Connor Hancock)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st CEB gets elevated [Image 1 of 6], by Cpl Connor Hancock, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    mcagcc

