1st CEB gets elevated

Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion climb a 10,000 ft. peak aboard Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, Calif., March 15, 2017. The engineers climbed the peak to detonate an avalanche. (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Connor Hancock)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 19:06
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER BRIDGEPORT, CA, US
