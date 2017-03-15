1st CEB gets elevated

Cpl. Rodrigo Reyes, squad leader, 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, stands with his company’s guidon at Levitt Training area during Mountain Training Exercise 2-17 aboard Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, Calif., March 15, 2017. MTX is a service-level training exercise focused on the technical aspects of mountain and cold weather operations. (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Connor Hancock)

