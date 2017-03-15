Cpl. Rodrigo Reyes, squad leader, 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, stands with his company’s guidon at Levitt Training area during Mountain Training Exercise 2-17 aboard Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, Calif., March 15, 2017. MTX is a service-level training exercise focused on the technical aspects of mountain and cold weather operations. (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Connor Hancock)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 19:06
|Photo ID:
|3235224
|VIRIN:
|170315-M-FK786-098
|Resolution:
|4896x3264
|Size:
|6.43 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER BRIDGEPORT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st CEB gets elevated [Image 1 of 6], by Cpl Connor Hancock, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
