U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct a nighttime raid at a training site outside of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on March 16, 2017, as a part of Warrior Exercise 78-17-01 which is designed to assess units’ combat capabilities. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 363rd Military Police Company served as the oppositional force for Easy Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division during the exercise. Roughly 60 units from the U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and Canadian Armed Forces are participating in the 84th Training Command’s joint training exercise, WAREX 78-17-01, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst from March 8 until April 1, 2017; the WAREX is a large-scale collective training event designed to simulate real-world scenarios as America’s Army Reserve continues to build the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve force in the history of the Nation. (Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Stephanie Ramirez/ Released)

