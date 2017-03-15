(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    WAREX 78-17-01 [Image 8 of 12]

    WAREX 78-17-01

    MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Stephanie Ramirez 

    200th Military Police Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct a nighttime raid at a training site outside of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on March 16, 2017, as a part of Warrior Exercise 78-17-01 which is designed to assess units’ combat capabilities. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 363rd Military Police Company served as the oppositional force for Easy Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division during the exercise. Roughly 60 units from the U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and Canadian Armed Forces are participating in the 84th Training Command’s joint training exercise, WAREX 78-17-01, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst from March 8 until April 1, 2017; the WAREX is a large-scale collective training event designed to simulate real-world scenarios as America’s Army Reserve continues to build the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve force in the history of the Nation. (Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Stephanie Ramirez/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 17:14
    Photo ID: 3234952
    VIRIN: 170315-A-FQ191-046
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 5.47 MB
    Location: MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WAREX 78-17-01 [Image 1 of 12], by SGT Stephanie Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

