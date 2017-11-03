(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Operation Cold Steel 2017 [Image 2 of 10]

    Operation Cold Steel 2017

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Maj. Michael Garcia 

    76th U.S. Army Reserve Operational Response Command

    Soldiers of the 371st Chemical Company out of Greenwood, S.C., are conducting Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) during Operation Cold Steel held at Fort McCoy, Wis., March 10, 2017. According to the Acquisition Support Center website, EST is designed to simulate live weapon training events that directly support individual and crew-served weapons qualification, including collective and escalation-of-force exercises in a controlled environment. It provides detailed feedback to the individual fire team/squad that covers the fundamentals of marksmanship, fire control and distribution of fires.
    Operation Cold Steel is a new individual/crew and collective live fire exercise in the Army Reserve taking place Mar 8 to April 25 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The crew-served and platform qualifications are identified as key foundational elements of a unit’s training assessments. In accordance with “Objective T” requirements for 76th Division (OR) Army Early Response Forces (AERF) units, all units must now conduct annual crew-served and platform qualifications in accordance to meet directed readiness objectives. The intent of the AERF is to preserve readiness and increase responsiveness of select capabilities required for contingent sourcing. The AERF construct will accomplish this intent by providing predictable requirements for reserve units.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 16:02
    Photo ID: 3234751
    VIRIN: 170311-A-SU468-001
    Resolution: 4762x3175
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: GREENWOOD, SC, US
    Hometown: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Cold Steel 2017 [Image 1 of 10], by MAJ Michael Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Operation Cold Steel 2017
    Operation Cold Steel 2017
    Operation Cold Steel 2017
    Operation Cold Steel 2017
    Operation Cold Steel 2017
    Operation Cold Steel 2017
    Operation Cold Steel 2017
    Operation Cold Steel
    Operation Cold Steel 2017
    Operation Cold Steel 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USARC
    Army Reserve
    chemical company
    76TH ORC
    Warrior Citizen magazine
    LTG Luckey
    MG Waddell
    OCAR Public Affairs
    76th Division
    371th
    371th chemical company

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT