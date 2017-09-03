(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Experts share resilience concepts at leader, spouse learning sessions

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Patrick Buffett 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Members of the CASCOM headquarters staff begin the "helium hoop" challenge during a resiliency teambuilding session March 10 on the Ordance Campus. The goal was to lower the hula hoop to the floor without any member losing contact. Only one team ultimately accomplished the task before the time limit expired.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Experts share resilience concepts at leader, spouse learning sessions, by Patrick Buffett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    resilience
    fort lee
    ordnance school
    mrt
    soldier fitness
    cascom
    healthy soldies

