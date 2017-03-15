U.S. Navy Capt. Brian G. Tolbert, Commanding Officer 2nd Dental Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), left, Lt. Gen. John E. Wissler, Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, Commanding General, Fleet Marine Forces, Atlantic, center, and Brig. Gen. David W. Maxwell, Commanding General, 2nd MLG, discuss current training operations on Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 15, 2017. Wissler visited 2nd MLG to conduct a commanders workshop, engage senior leaders on designated topics, and observe training activities at various 2D MLG units. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler W. Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 15:39 Photo ID: 3234717 VIRIN: 170315-M-UA291-0090 Resolution: 2880x1920 Size: 706.67 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Wissler visits 2D MLG [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Tyler Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.