Lt. Gen. Wissler visits 2D MLG

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. John E. Wissler, Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, Commanding General, Fleet Marine Forces, Atlantic, speaks to Marines with 2nd Transportation Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), during his visit to Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 15, 2017. Wissler visited 2nd MLG to conduct a commanders workshop, engage senior leaders on designated topics, and observe training activities at various 2D MLG units. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler W. Stewart)

