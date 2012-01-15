Senior Master Sgt. William J. Triplette, the inspector general superintendent with the 155th Headquarters Group, and Master Sgt. Douglas A. Wiever, the operations superintendent with the 155th Operations Group, take the oath of re-enlistment March 14, 2017, at the 155th Air Refueling Wing, Lincoln, Neb. Triplette has been serving in the military for 27 years and Wiever has been in the military for 38 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jamie C. Titus/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2012
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 14:21
|Photo ID:
|3234571
|VIRIN:
|170314-Z-SP306-011
|Resolution:
|4558x3033
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
This work, Triplette and Wiemer continue service to the Nebraska Air National Guard [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Jamie Titus, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
