    Triplette and Wiemer continue service to the Nebraska Air National Guard [Image 1 of 2]

    Triplette and Wiemer continue service to the Nebraska Air National Guard

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2012

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jamie Titus 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Senior Master Sgt. William J. Triplette, the inspector general superintendent with the 155th Headquarters Group, and Master Sgt. Douglas A. Wiever, the operations superintendent with the 155th Operations Group, take the oath of re-enlistment March 14, 2017, at the 155th Air Refueling Wing, Lincoln, Neb. Triplette has been serving in the military for 27 years and Wiever has been in the military for 38 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jamie C. Titus/ Released)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2012
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 14:21
    Photo ID: 3234571
    VIRIN: 170314-Z-SP306-011
    Resolution: 4558x3033
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Triplette and Wiemer continue service to the Nebraska Air National Guard [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Jamie Titus, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Nebraska
    ANG
    Lincoln
    Air Refueling Wing
    155th

