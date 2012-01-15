Senior Master Sgt. William J. Triplette, the inspector general superintendent with the 155th Headquarters Group, and Master Sgt. Douglas A. Wiemer, the operations superintendent with the 155th Operations Group, take the oath of re-enlistment officiated by Lt. Col. Darin J. Durand, the commander of the 155th Force Support Squadron March 14, 2017, at the 155th Air Refueling Wing, Lincoln, Neb. Triplette has been serving in the military for 27 years and Wiemer has been in the military for 38 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jamie C. Titus/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2012 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 14:21 Photo ID: 3234569 VIRIN: 170314-Z-SP306-009 Resolution: 4521x3009 Size: 1.5 MB Location: LINCOLN, NE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Triplette and Wiemer continue service to the Nebraska Air National Guard [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Jamie Titus, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.