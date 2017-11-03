John Jelderda, Dennis Stapleton and Jeremy McCool, winners of the Motocross Jam Fest, proudly display their trophies at the conclusion of the event at 13th and Dunham aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., March 11, 2017. Marine Corps Community Services hosts the Motocross Jam Fest annually to provide Combat Center patrons with the opportunity to enjoy time out with their family and friends. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalia Cuevas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 14:07 Photo ID: 3234558 VIRIN: 170311-M-ZZ999-644 Resolution: 3840x2560 Size: 4.2 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Annual Motocross Jam Fest zooms through Combat Center, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.