Date Taken: 02.22.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 13:51 Photo ID: 3234509 VIRIN: 170222-Z-DZ751-001 Resolution: 3000x2002 Size: 3.77 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Former CNGBs, by SFC Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.