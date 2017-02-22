Air Force Gen. Joseph Lengyel, chief, National Guard Bureau, hosts a reception for former chiefs of the National Guard Bureau, Quarters Nine, Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Feb. 22, 2017. From left: Air Force Lt. Gen. Russ Davis, 24th chief; Army Gen. Frank Grass, 27th chief; Army Gen. Herb Temple, 21st chief; Gen. Lengyel, 28th chief; Air Force Lt. Gen. John Conaway, 22nd chief; Air Force Gen. Craig McKinley, 26th chief; Army Lt. Gen. Steve Blum, 25th chief. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 13:51
|Photo ID:
|3234509
|VIRIN:
|170222-Z-DZ751-001
|Resolution:
|3000x2002
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, Former CNGBs, by SFC Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
