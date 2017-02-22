(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Former CNGBs

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Joseph Lengyel, chief, National Guard Bureau, hosts a reception for former chiefs of the National Guard Bureau, Quarters Nine, Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Feb. 22, 2017. From left: Air Force Lt. Gen. Russ Davis, 24th chief; Army Gen. Frank Grass, 27th chief; Army Gen. Herb Temple, 21st chief; Gen. Lengyel, 28th chief; Air Force Lt. Gen. John Conaway, 22nd chief; Air Force Gen. Craig McKinley, 26th chief; Army Lt. Gen. Steve Blum, 25th chief. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 13:51
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
