Staff Sgt. Ashley Weiss, a sensor operator assigned to the 9th Attack Squadron, reviews her meeting schedule Mar. 10, 2017 at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Weiss was an aircraft maintainer prior to being picked up for the sensor operator instructor position. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Ilyana A. Escalona)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 13:38
|Photo ID:
|3234404
|VIRIN:
|170310-F-NN403-003
|Resolution:
|2999x2142
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Women's History Month 2017, by Amn Ilyana Escalona, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT