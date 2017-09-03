International showdown: French, British, German, U.S. teams battle for culinary superiority

United States team member Staff Sgt. Kevin Arwood works over the stove during the international event of the the 42nd annual Military Culinary Arts Competitive Training Event March 9 at MacLaughlin Fitness Center. The international event, in its fifth year, included teams from Britain, France and Germany.

