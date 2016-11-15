Petty Officer 1st Class Maurice McQueen, Command Career Counselor for Navy Recruiting District Raleigh, stopped to help a pedestrian in need on March 6, 2017. In 2016, the outstanding sailor received the Sailor of the Year Award for Navy Recruiting Command-Region East. (U.S. Navy Photo by Tamara R. Dabney/Released)
|11.15.2016
|03.16.2017 13:17
|3234294
|161115-Z-OC512-590
|Location:
|RALEIGH, NC, US
|Hometown:
|CHERAW, SC, US
|Hometown:
|RALEIGH, NC, US
This work, Petty Officer 1st Class Maurice McQueen, by TSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
