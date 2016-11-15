(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Petty Officer 1st Class Maurice McQueen

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara Dabney 

    Navy Recruiting District Raleigh

    Petty Officer 1st Class Maurice McQueen, Command Career Counselor for Navy Recruiting District Raleigh, stopped to help a pedestrian in need on March 6, 2017. In 2016, the outstanding sailor received the Sailor of the Year Award for Navy Recruiting Command-Region East. (U.S. Navy Photo by Tamara R. Dabney/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2016
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 13:17
    Photo ID: 3234294
    VIRIN: 161115-Z-OC512-590
    Resolution: 3208x2566
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US 
    Hometown: CHERAW, SC, US
    Hometown: RALEIGH, NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Petty Officer 1st Class Maurice McQueen, by TSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Recruiting
    Navy Award
    NRD Raleigh

