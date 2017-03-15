(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Commandant of Marine Corps Visit [Image 3 of 3]

    Commandant of Marine Corps Visit

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ursula Estrella 

    Marine Corps Installations East Combat Camera (MCB CAMP LEJEUNE & MCAS NEW RIVER)

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Ronald Green, Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps, speaks to II Marine Expeditionary Force service members, Goettge Memorial Field House, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 15, 2017. Green discussed the updated social media policy and his expectation of respect and dignity between Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ursula V. Estrella)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 11:28
    Photo ID: 3233366
    VIRIN: 170315-M-HL407-002
    Resolution: 2560x3840
    Size: 5.23 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commandant of Marine Corps Visit [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Ursula Estrella, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    discussion
    respect
    CMC
    accountability
    MCIEAST
    II MEF
    SMMC
    field house
    disipline
    MCB CAMLEJ
    USMC COMCAM
    policing our own
    proffessionalism
    remebering our Corps Values
    retain good order

