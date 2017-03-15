Commandant of Marine Corps Visit

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Ronald Green, Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps, speaks to II Marine Expeditionary Force service members, Goettge Memorial Field House, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 15, 2017. Green discussed the updated social media policy and his expectation of respect and dignity between Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ursula V. Estrella)

