Carlson holds first Call since becoming Top Enlisted Member of 908th

The 908th Airlift Wing’s vice commander, Col. Pat Brooks recognizes key members of the wing that helped get through a successful Unit Effectiveness Inspection during an Enlisted Call March 5 at Maxwell Air Force Base. Command Chief Master Sgt. Tina Carlson, the highest enlisted member of the wing, held the call to focus on development and recognition for the enlisted members of the 908th. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

Date Taken: 03.05.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US