    Carlson holds first Call since becoming Top Enlisted Member of 908th

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing

    The 908th Airlift Wing’s vice commander, Col. Pat Brooks recognizes key members of the wing that helped get through a successful Unit Effectiveness Inspection during an Enlisted Call March 5 at Maxwell Air Force Base. Command Chief Master Sgt. Tina Carlson, the highest enlisted member of the wing, held the call to focus on development and recognition for the enlisted members of the 908th. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 10:56
    Photo ID: 3233356
    VIRIN: 170305-F-GA145-0114
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carlson holds first Call since becoming Top Enlisted Member of 908th, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Leadership
    Development
    Recognition
    Enlisted Call

