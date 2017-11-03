(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    0300 show time for 932nd Airlift Wing

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Maj. Stanley Paregien 

    932nd Airlift Wing

    932nd Airlift Wing maintenance and operations personnel had an early 0300 showtime to launch a mission March 11, 2017, Scott Air Force Base, near Belleville, Illinois. At left, the commander of the 932nd AW, Col. Jonathan Philebaum, helps to pull the C-40C aircraft chalks as the maintenance wing walker with red lights watches the clearance on the hangar doors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien) 932nd Airlift Wing on March 10, 2017, Scott Air Force Base, near Belleville, Illinois. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 0300 show time for 932nd Airlift Wing, by Maj. Stanley Paregien, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

