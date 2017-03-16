170316-N-JH293-040 WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (March 16, 2017) Seaman Rancett Morell, from Miami, observes small boat operations aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)
This work, Green Bay Sailors conduct small boat operations [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
