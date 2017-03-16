170316-N-JH293-050 WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (March 16, 2017) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Kimber Albastro, from San Diego, observes small boat operations aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 10:17 Photo ID: 3233333 VIRIN: 170316-N-JH293-050 Resolution: 3200x4800 Size: 1 MB Location: AT SEA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Green Bay Sailors conduct small boat operations [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.