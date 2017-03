U.S. Army chaplains and chaplain assistants participate in a team exercise, during the Operational Religious Support Leadership Training (ORSLT), at the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch, Germany, March 16, 2017. U.S. Army Europe’s ORSLT is an annual training for U.S. Army chaplains and chaplain assistants, from all over Europe, to work together to provide more religious support to the different units located all over Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Emily Houdershieldt)

Date Taken: 03.16.2017
Location: GARMISCH, DE
This work, U.S. Army Europe Operation Religious Support Leadership Training, by SPC Emily Houdershieldt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.