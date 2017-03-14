U.S. Army Europe Operation Religious Support Leadership Training

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Phillip Jolly, U.S. Army Europe's deputy commanding general for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs, speaks to chaplains and chaplain assistants, with units from all across Europe, during the Operational Religious Support Leadership Training (ORSLT), at the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch, Germany, March 14, 2017. U.S. Army Europe’s ORSLT is an annual training for U.S. Army chaplains and chaplain assistants, from all over Europe, to work together to provide more religious support to the different units located all over Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Emily Houdershieldt)

