U.S. Army Europe Operation Religious Support Leadership Training

U.S. Army Chaplain (Col.) Scott Hammond, 21st Theater Support Command command chaplain, provides a religious service, during the Operational Religious Support Leadership Training (ORSLT), at the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch, Germany, March 15, 2017. U.S. Army Europe’s ORSLT is an annual training for U.S. Army chaplains and chaplain assistants, from all over Europe, to work together to provide more religious support to the different units located all over Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Emily Houdershieldt)

